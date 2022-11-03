Students and activists of ABVP staged a demonstration in Mysuru on Thursday for the release of scholarship and other financial aid for the year 2021-22 due to the beneficiaries. They also sought the rectification of anomalies and snag in the Unified University College Management System software on the grounds that it was hindering the process of seeking admission to hostels, transfer to other colleges, etc.
Students stage demonstration
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.