Students should focus on developing job skills, says V-C

March 29, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - YADGIR

Students who are pursuing job-oriented courses should focus on developing job skills apart from getting high marks, Vice- Chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Raichur Hanumanthappa has said.

Addressing students at the start of a three-day annual programme, Navodaya Regale 2024, at Navodaya Education Trust in Raichur on Thursday, he said that that there is a difference between learning other courses and learning a job-oriented course and so, students should focus more on learning job-oriented courses and developing job skills.

“To compete with others in a tech-savvy world, students should upgrade their skills and also adopt service motto,” he said.

Dr. Hanumanthappa said that hard work and dedication will help shape one’s career and also become a good citizen and strong leader.

Founder and chairman of Navodaya Education Trust S.R. Reddy said that Navodaya is committed to providing excellent education to students. It encourages students to take part in sports activities to become good sportspersons, he added.

Registrar T. Srinivas, Director M. Vijaykumar, CEO Mallikarjun, Devanand and Anand were present.