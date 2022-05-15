Students of JSS Science and Technology University run for fitness

More than 350 persons participated in the run

Students participating in the Run for Fitness event organised as part of Jayciana 2022 in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Several students participated in the “Run for Fitness”, a 6-km run organised as part of Jayciana 2022, a students’ fest by JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU).

After the flag-off by University of Mysore Vice Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar from the JSS STU college premises on Sunday morning, the students sprinted along All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Bogadi Road, Open Air Theatre road, Paduvarahalli circle and Hunsur road before returning to the college premises.

More than 350 persons participated in the run including students, staff members and others.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar complimented the organisers for organising a run as part of Jayciana 2022. Daily exercise and good diet were important to keep healthy and fit.

Meanwhile, the Mysore District Masters’ Athletic Association (MDMAA) too organised a road race in Mysuru on Sunday.

While the participants below 30 years took part in a road race of 2 km from the Deputy Commissioners’ office to the Mysuru district court complex, the participants above 30 years participated in a race of 1 km.