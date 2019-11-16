Students introduced to YWC

It was fun-based education for students of SBR School and the Appa Public School at the Young World Club (YWC) workshop, organised by The Hindu group, here on Saturday.

Divya Parthasarathy, project manager for the Young World Club, The Hindu group, educated the students about the Young World Club, an education portal introduced by The Hindu.

Students were told about the benefits of the portal and its usage. Ms. Divya said that the YWC is divided into four categories – junior, senior, parent and teacher.

The students also enjoyed the contents of YWC, including picture puzzles, crosswords, table tricks, spot the differences, and others. The YWC–curiopedia will allow students to ask questions and upload their photos.

Children can also upload their paintings, drawing and illustrations of various forms in the talent showcase section. The YWC-leaderboard will keep up the competitive spirit of the children by giving points according to the subscriber activities and the topper will be rewarded a gift every month.

She also appealed all the participants to get subscribed to the YWC portal.

Institutions interested for the subscription of YWC portal can contact 98488 34944 for details.