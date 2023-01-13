HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students display innovative models at The Hindu In School science exhibition in Ballari

The exhibition, organised by The Hindu in association with Excellent PU College Moodabidari, at the Veerashaiva Vidyavardhak Sangha’s Allum Sumangalamma College for Women, aimed to encourage scientific temperament among the young generation

January 13, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Students at the The Hindu In School science exhibition at the Veerashaiva Vidyavardhak Sangha’s Allum Sumangalamma College for Women in Ballari on January 12, 2023. As many as 138 teams from 36 schools in Ballari, Vijayanagar and Koppal districts, participated in the event.

Students at the The Hindu In School science exhibition at the Veerashaiva Vidyavardhak Sangha’s Allum Sumangalamma College for Women in Ballari on January 12, 2023. As many as 138 teams from 36 schools in Ballari, Vijayanagar and Koppal districts, participated in the event. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Ronak Dara and G. Yashas of Jindal Vidya Mandir Hill Side Township School in Toranagal of Sandur taluk, bagged the Change Maker award at The Hindu in School science exhibition held in Ballari on January 12.

The exhibition, organised by The Hindu in association with Excellent PU College Moodabidari, at the Veerashaiva Vidyavardhak Sangha’s Allum Sumangalamma College for Women, aimed to encourage scientific temperament among the young generation. As many as 138 teams from 36 schools in Ballari, Vijayanagar and Koppal districts, participated in the event.

A student carrying her model to display at The Hindu In School science exhibition held at the Veerashaiva Vidyavardhak Sangha’s Allum Sumangalamma College for Women in Ballari on January 12, 2023.

A student carrying her model to display at The Hindu In School science exhibition held at the Veerashaiva Vidyavardhak Sangha’s Allum Sumangalamma College for Women in Ballari on January 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Ronak and Yashas had proposed a model that would help prevent a person who has consumed alcohol from driving. They were given a purse of ₹5,000 along with a trophy and merit certificate as part of the Change Maker award.

Isha Voorakkara and Shreetanay Mundlur from Dream World School in Ballari emerged as the first runner-up for their model ‘Piposcope’, which is a cost effective equipment to function like a microscope. They bagged a cash prize of ₹3,000, a trophy and merit certificates.

Students carry their model to display at The Hindu In School science exhibition at the Veerashaiva Vidyavardhak Sangha’s Allum Sumangalamma College for Women in Ballari on January 12, 2023.

Students carry their model to display at The Hindu In School science exhibition at the Veerashaiva Vidyavardhak Sangha’s Allum Sumangalamma College for Women in Ballari on January 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

The second runner-up prize was bagged by Darur Chetan Subramanya and A.P. Shreyash from Samskruti School in Ballari for a model for water purification. They were awarded a cash prize of ₹2,000, a trophy and merit certificates.

Consolation prizes were presented to C. Kishan and M. Rohit of M.G.M. School Ballari, Karthik E. and Prajwal M. of Vunki Marisiddamma School Ballari, Mohammed Altaf Junedi and K. Mohammed Yaseen of St. Joseph’s Co-educational High School, Ballari, Ritish C. and B. Venkatesh Achari of Jindal Vidyamandir Hill Side Township, Toranagal, Vanshika Khandelwal and Yashvi Jain of Genesis School Martin Road in Ballari, and K.R. Abhinavaram Bhat and Utsav Desai of S.F.S. School, Koppal.

Prize-winners of The Hindu In School science exhibition held at the Veerashaiva Vidyavardhak Sangha’s Allum Sumangalamma College for Women in Ballari on January 12, 2023.

Prize-winners of The Hindu In School science exhibition held at the Veerashaiva Vidyavardhak Sangha’s Allum Sumangalamma College for Women in Ballari on January 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Kuppagal Girijamma, Chairperson of ASM College Governing Council, inaugurated the event. Later, she presented the prizes to the winners.

Addressing the students, Ms. Girijamma lauded the initiative taken by The Hindu for organising the science fest to ignite the innovative ideas among the young minds. “This (organising science fest) is the need of the hour as it would help not only to create awareness among the youngsters about the importance of science, but would also make them curious and come out with innovative ideas,” she said.

Yuvaraj Jain, Chairman, Excellent PU College, Moodabidri, was of the view that participating in such science festivals would help young minds inculcate self-confidence and also pursue their passion.

Rashmi Jain, Secretary of Excellent PU College, said that science fests would help students get good exposure and knowledge. She appreciated the scientific approach and creativity of the participants, going by the models they had prepared.

Related stories

Related Topics

education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.