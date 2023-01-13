Students display innovative models at The Hindu In School science exhibition in Ballari

January 13, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - KALABURAGI

Ronak Dara and G. Yashas of Jindal Vidya Mandir Hill Side Township School in Toranagal of Sandur taluk, bagged the Change Maker award at The Hindu in School science exhibition held in Ballari on January 12.

The exhibition, organised by The Hindu in association with Excellent PU College Moodabidari, at the Veerashaiva Vidyavardhak Sangha’s Allum Sumangalamma College for Women, aimed to encourage scientific temperament among the young generation. As many as 138 teams from 36 schools in Ballari, Vijayanagar and Koppal districts, participated in the event.

Ronak and Yashas had proposed a model that would help prevent a person who has consumed alcohol from driving. They were given a purse of ₹5,000 along with a trophy and merit certificate as part of the Change Maker award.

Isha Voorakkara and Shreetanay Mundlur from Dream World School in Ballari emerged as the first runner-up for their model ‘Piposcope’, which is a cost effective equipment to function like a microscope. They bagged a cash prize of ₹3,000, a trophy and merit certificates.

The second runner-up prize was bagged by Darur Chetan Subramanya and A.P. Shreyash from Samskruti School in Ballari for a model for water purification. They were awarded a cash prize of ₹2,000, a trophy and merit certificates.

Consolation prizes were presented to C. Kishan and M. Rohit of M.G.M. School Ballari, Karthik E. and Prajwal M. of Vunki Marisiddamma School Ballari, Mohammed Altaf Junedi and K. Mohammed Yaseen of St. Joseph’s Co-educational High School, Ballari, Ritish C. and B. Venkatesh Achari of Jindal Vidyamandir Hill Side Township, Toranagal, Vanshika Khandelwal and Yashvi Jain of Genesis School Martin Road in Ballari, and K.R. Abhinavaram Bhat and Utsav Desai of S.F.S. School, Koppal.

Kuppagal Girijamma, Chairperson of ASM College Governing Council, inaugurated the event. Later, she presented the prizes to the winners.

Addressing the students, Ms. Girijamma lauded the initiative taken by The Hindu for organising the science fest to ignite the innovative ideas among the young minds. “This (organising science fest) is the need of the hour as it would help not only to create awareness among the youngsters about the importance of science, but would also make them curious and come out with innovative ideas,” she said.

Yuvaraj Jain, Chairman, Excellent PU College, Moodabidri, was of the view that participating in such science festivals would help young minds inculcate self-confidence and also pursue their passion.

Rashmi Jain, Secretary of Excellent PU College, said that science fests would help students get good exposure and knowledge. She appreciated the scientific approach and creativity of the participants, going by the models they had prepared.