Students come up with innovative ideas to win cash prizes at GM University event

As many as 1,250 students from engineering, management and pharmacy streams participate in various activities at Innovation Week in Davangere

March 25, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Winners in various categories of the hackathon posing for photograph at GM University in Davangere.

Winners in various categories of the hackathon posing for photograph at GM University in Davangere. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 1,250 students from engineering, management and pharmacy streams participated in various activities organised as part of the Innovation Week at GM University in Davangere and subsequently, came up with innovative ideas to bag cash prizes in various categories.

The weeklong activities and various sessions concluded on Saturday with best innovative ideas being rewarded.

In the event organized by GM University in collaboration with the ArrksInovtech Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, 35 teams from different streams took part in the hackathon organised on the concluding day of the Innovation Week.

During the valedictory session on Saturday, CEO and founder CM Enviro Systems Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, Jocob Crasta and scientist at GTRE Bengaluru S. Ramachandra gave away the prizes to the winners.

Teams led by Chandana and Shashank bagged the first and second prizes in the engineering stream, while teams led by Harshita V. and and Nootan D.R. bagged the first and second prizes in the MBA category.

Teams led by Gaganashree and Madhu H.N. were adjudged the best in Pharmacy and BCA category.

Chancellor of GM University G.M. Lingaraju, trustee of Srishyla Education Trustee G.S. Anithkumar, Industrialist G.L. Rajeev, Vice-Chancellor of GM University S.R. Shankapal, Pro Vice-Chancellor H.D. Maheshappa, Registrar B.S. Sunilkumar, Directors INPI Girish Bolakatti and Nagalingappa took part in the proceedings and encouraged students to work towards converting their ideas into business models.

Throughout the week, participants were engaged in a myriad of activities designed to stimulate innovation across various disciplines.

Industry experts like CEO and co-founder of ArrksInovtech Shivanna, CEO and MD of Innomantra Counselling Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, Lokesh Venkataswamy and other resource persons took part in various workshops and skill-building sessions.

 As part of the Innovation Week, students were also given an opportunity to work on finding solutions to burning problems, a release from the university said.

