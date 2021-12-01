Student tests positive, holiday declared

After a student tested positive for COVID-19, holiday was declared for a school in Hubballi till December 5.

The student is a primary contact of a student of SDM Medical College and Hospital and after it came to light that the student of G.V. Joshi Rotary School in Hubballi had tested positive, the classrooms were sanitised.

Hubballi Urban Tahsildar Shashidhar Madyal has said that the school administration has been asked to provide details about double vaccination of teachers and staff. And, if anyone has not received vaccine, steps should be taken to get them inoculated, he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has asked the school management to get all the school staff and students tested.

Following the incident, the tahsildar also sent a circular to all schools and colleges asking parents to get their RT-PCR tests done and also of their wards in case they had come in contact with medical students, doctors and staff of SDM Medical College and Hospital, Dharwad. Over 300 students, doctors and staff of the college tested positive for the pandemic last week.