Student suffers injuries as plaster of roof collapses

A Class 6 student of Government Higher Primary School at Tevadahalli in Holenarasipur taluk suffered head injuries when a portion of the cement plaster of the classroom roof collapsed on Saturday.

Chandrashekhar, 12, suffered injuries. The headmaster and other staff took him to the government hospital in Holenarasipur for treatment. He is said to be out of danger.

Bhagyamma, Block Education Officer of Holenarasipur taluk, visited the school on Monday. Speaking to The Hindu, the officer said the boy had stitches as he suffered injuries. He attended the classes on the day. “We have written to authorities concerned about demolishing old classrooms in the school. The students of the classroom have been shifted to Anganwadi centre on the campus,” she said.

The officer said enough measures would be taken up to avoid such incidents in the future. “We are repairing the old building of the school. And, the construction of two more rooms is on,” she added.