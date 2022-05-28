Stringent action will be taken against MES, says CM

Strongly condemning the vandalism by MES activists in Belagavi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has warned of stringent action.

"The State government will not tolerate any acts of vandalism. Those who try to take law into their hands would be dealt with seriously. The police are taking appropriate action," Mr. Bommai told mediapersons on Saturday.

Police have recently arrested nine persons over charges of attacking a youth in Damane village in Belagavi district on Friday. The victim’s family had complained to the police that a group of MES followers had attacked the victim after they took objection to playing of Kannada songs in a local wedding procession.

On textbooks

Reacting to the demand of JD(S) and Congress leaders for removing the Chairman of the Textbook Review Committee Rohith Chakratirtha from his post, Mr. Bommai said the issue would be discussed with the Education Minister. A suitable action will be taken after ascertaining facts".

On the hijab issue which was resurfaced in Mangaluru, Mr. Bommai said, the issue has been resolved at the Syndicate meeting through deliberations. “The court has delivered its orders on the hijab issue. Everyone should obey the court orders,” he said.