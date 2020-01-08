Strike: Normal life unaffected but banking services hit

Normal life remained unaffected here on Wednesday even as the nationwide general strike called by various trade unions crippled banking services as the employees struck work and joined the agitation protesting against the Centre’s alleged anti-labour policies and in support of their demands.

A large number of people associated with various trade unions gathered at the JK Grounds and took out a procession till Town Hall seeking fulfilment of their demands. The procession was followed by a public meeting where the members of trade unions sought immediate implementation of 13-point charter of demands, including minimum wages, pension for all workers, job creation, strict implementation of labour policies, and opening of labour courts in all districts.

The strike, however, did not evoke the anticipated response in the city and had little impact on normal life with all essential services and government offices functioning as usual.

The KSRTC operated normal bus services and schools and colleges functioned as usual. Shops and business establishments, cinema halls and hotels remained open.

KSRTC officials said inter-city and intra-city operations were normal all through the day with no untoward incidents reported. The KSRTC urban division and rural division operated services on all the scheduled routes since morning.

Private bus operators ran their services while autorickshaws, taxis and other passenger services ferried passengers as usual.

Baring the State Bank of India and the Indian Overseas Bank, services of all public sector banks were affected with the members of Mysuru District Bank Employees’ Association (MDBEA) supporting the strike and staging a symbolic demonstration at the Corporation Bank.

With the Postal Joint Action Committee, Mysuru division supporting the strike, services at the post offices was affected.

In view of the strike, the city police deployed elaborate security to prevent any untoward incidents.

The strike was called by INTUC, AITUC, HMS, ClTU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC along with various independent federations and unions in different sectors.

The demands of the banking unions include withdrawal of unwarranted merger of banks; stringent measures to recover defaulted loans from corporates; wage revision and related issues; and adequate recruitment in banking staff.

“Public sector undertakings are being sold away and privatised. Banks, insurance, railways - no sector is being spared. The government is going ahead with privatisation and unwarranted merger of banks despite the employees’ unions’ protests. However, the recovery of corporate bad loans was being ignored while service charges are being increased for the common people,” said a note from MDBEA Secretary Balakrishna H. here. MDBEA spearheaded the strike of banking employees here.