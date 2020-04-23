Street vendors seek one-time grant, ration

The Bengaluru Jilla Beedhi Vyapari Sanghatenagala Okkoota, in a press release on Thursday, demanded that all street vendors be given a one-time grant of ₹25,000, apart from being provided a dry ration kit to last till May-end.

The okkoota claimed that 90% of street vendors have not been able to carry out their livelihood activity. Pointing out that street vendors do not enjoy the benefits of social security measures, vendors are finding it difficult to sustain themselves and their families with no income.

The okkoota had made a representation to the BBMP demanding that the civic body allow them to vend, apart from giving them a one-time grant. BBMP has asked street vendors, with identity cards, to submit an application with their details. The okkoota, however, has urged the civic body to extend this to even vendors who don’t yet have identity cards.

The release added that the okkoota had suggested to the government to involve street vendors in community kitchens set up to feed migrant workers.

The civic body was asked to set up markets in open spaces where vendors could maintain social distance, besides allow vendors to register for door-to-door delivery of essentials. With farmers unable to sell their produce, it was suggested that the government help the vendors and farmers coordinate, which would benefit both.