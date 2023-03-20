HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Street vendor and his brother cycle 1,800 km to Delhi to meet Prime Minister

They are planning to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Scheduled Tribes status for Koli and its synonyms

March 20, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Rajashekar Jamadar and his elder brother Ramteerth Jamadar from Kalaburagi reached New Delhi on Sunday, after cycling 1,800 km in 33 days.

Rajashekar Jamadar and his elder brother Ramteerth Jamadar from Kalaburagi reached New Delhi on Sunday, after cycling 1,800 km in 33 days. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Street vendor Rajashekar Jamadar, along with his elder brother, Ramteerth Jamadar, who launched a 1,800-kilometre cycling expedition from Kalaburagi to New Delhi to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the Centre accord Scheduled Tribes status for Koli and its synonyms, reached New Delhi on Sunday.

The brothers started their ride on February 15 from Kalaburagi and passed through Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan before reaching New Delhi, traversing about 1,800 km in 33 days.

They staged a symbolic sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday.

Mr. Ramteerth Jamadar, speaking to The Hindu over phone, said that they will meet the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.