Street meetings in Dharwad on Bharat Bandh

The call by Samyukta Kisan Morcha for Bharat Bandh on September 27 seeking repeal of the new farm laws has received support from various organisations. And, on Wednesday, members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) visited various localities to sensitise the general public on farmers agitation.

Members of SUCI(C), during their visit to various residential localities in Dharwad, held street meetings, distributed pamphlets and highlighted why it was important to oppose the farm laws for the withdrawal of which farmers have been agitating for nine months now.

Members of the district committee of SUCI(C), including Deepa V., Sharanu Gonawar, Hanumesh Huded, Ganga and Shashikala, and others addressed the meetings and educated the public about the dangers of the new farm laws.

They said that as a precursor to Bharat Bandh, a protest will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Swami Vivekananda Circle in Dharwad.

They also said that apart from the farm laws, the citizens should strongly oppose the Electricity Act 2020, the monetisation scheme of the Union government and condemn the soaring prices of essential commodities. The Union government was bent on further burdening the common people at the behest of its corporate friends.

The SUCI(C) district committee members condemned what they termed as irresponsible a statement of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who said that the farmers movement was a sponsored protest.

“If at all the agitation was a sponsored one, why would over 600 such hired protestors will sacrifice their lives. As the BJP is the richest party, let it hold a sponsored protest supporting the farm laws at least for a month,” they said, asking the Chief Minister to take it up as a challenge.