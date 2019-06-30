Stoppage of CM’s bus: 2 officers suspended, 50 activists booked

Vedamurthy, Superintendent of Police, has ordered the suspension of two police inspectors on the charge of dereliction of duty on Friday.

Dattatreya Karnad, CPI of Yaragera station, and Ningappa, PSI of Raichur Rural station, have been identified as the officers.

They have been accused of failing to provide security to the bus in which Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was travelling from the Yermarus Inspection bungalow to Karegudda village in Manvi taluk to hold the Grama Vaastavya on June 26.

TUCI activists stopped Mr. Kumaraswamy’s bus for a few minutes near the District Training Centre on the outskirts of Raichur city and shouted slogans against him.

The police also booked 50 activists of TUCI, including R. Manasayya, State president of the organisation, recently under various sections of the IPC for stopping the CM’s bus.