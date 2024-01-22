Steps to be taken to develop tourism in coastal areas of the State

January 22, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Law, Justice, Human Rights, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism H.K. Patil has said that the State government will soon float tenders for developing coastal tourism with the help of private players.

Participating in a Model Press Conference organised at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of Karnatak University in Dharwad recently, Mr. Patil said that the State has a seashore spread over 320 km and the plan is to develop coastal tourism by involving private players.

Clarifying that the focus is not on promoting luxury tourism but to portray the rich culture and heritage of the State by developing such places, Mr. Patil said that Yallammana Gudda in Bealgavi district attracted 1.25 crore visitors and around 2 lakh head of cattle.

Now, the requisite accommodation facilities will be provided at the pilgrimage centre by constructing 4,000 rooms among other development works to transform the place into a tourism centre, he said.

Replying to queries by students on the guarantee schemes, Mr. Patil said that because of the guarantee schemes, more women in the State have become self-reliant. Consequently, the number of atrocities against women has reduced, he added.

On the next Lok Sabha elections, he said that the party will face the elections based on the issues of development, employment for youth, border security, universal brotherhood and communal harmony.

He also pointed out that in the last eight months, laws that helped poor to get justice within six months have been promulgated by the State government.

To a query on the guarantee schemes, the Minister pointed out that the Union government has waived loans worth ₹10 lakh crore given to the rich. He said that the guarantee schemes required assistance of ₹45,000 crore and there will not be any negative impact on the State’s economy.

Mr. Patil also answered queries on his childhood, education, reading, journalism and politics.

Vice-Chancellor K.B. Gudasi presided over the function in which Head of the Department J.M. Chandunavar, Sanjaykumar Malagatti, coordinator of Vemana Research Chair H.B. Neelgund and others were present.