States agree to focus on tech intervention in farming

Special Correspondent July 15, 2022 21:24 IST

The adoption of technological intervention will be in the areas of natural farming, digital agriculture, crop insurance and promotion of FPOs among others

Following deliberations during the National Conference of Agriculture and Horticulture Ministers of States, adoption of technological interventions in various areas of agriculture has been agreed upon by the States. The adoption of technological intervention will be in the areas of natural farming, digital agriculture, crop insurance, promotion of FPOs, and agriculture infrastructure fund, a release from Press Information Bureau said at the end of the two-day national conference on Friday. This will be to supplement the efforts of the Union Government and aims towards sustainable agriculture development, which is a step forward to achieve the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, it added. On Friday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar emphasised that the focus should be towards better implementation of the Union Government’s policies and programmes in coordination with the State governments. “These interventions include effective implementation of Digital Marketing Mission, promotion of FPOs, better trade mechanism through e-NAM, PM-KISAN, and infrastructure development in rural areas by using Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. The States need to focus their attention towards crop diversification keeping in view the demand of high-value crops for income enhancement of farmers,” the Minister said.



