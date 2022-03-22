State to set up panel to study transgender issues

The State has not done a baseline survey of the community

The State Government will set up a committee comprising representatives from the transgender community and subject experts to come up with solutions to challenges faced by them.

“The reservation of 1% extended to transgenders is not being implemented properly by all departments. The committee will be set up to look into such matters,” Achar Halappa, Minister for Women and Child Development and Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment, informed the Legislative Council.

Replying to a question by BJP member Bharathi Shetty, the Minister said that there has been no baseline survey of the transgenders in the State, and that the department had sought the help of representatives from the community to help in conducting the survey. He said according to 2011 census, there were about 20,264 transgenders in the State.

Earlier, Ms. Shetty said that a large number of transgenders were educated but unable to find employment. “They can be appointed in anganwadis. The police constable recruitment is coming up. They should be helped in this as well,” she said, adding that many take to begging owing to the absence of any other choice.