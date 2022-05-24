State signs pact with ReNew Power for ₹50,000 cr. investment

On the second day of the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, the State government on Tuesday signed an agreement with ReNew Power for ₹50,000 crore investment for setting up green hydrogen units, battery storage and other verticals in the renewable energy sector.

ReNew Power, established in 2011, is one of India’s leading renewable energy companies in terms of total energy generation capacity, would invest in the State in the next seven years and expected to generate 30,000 jobs, said a release.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, who have been attending the summit, met Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, who evinced interest in setting up a mega data center in the State. Mr. Bommai also held discussions with Adani Group chairman Gautham Adani and appealed to the latter to explore investment opportunities here, according to the release.