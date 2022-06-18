State reports 750 new cases, zero deaths

Karnataka on Saturday saw 750 new COVID-19 infections taking the total number of cases to 39,60,208. With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 3.06% and the weekly TPR touched 2.84%.

Of the new cases, 716 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll rose to 40,070. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 425 persons were discharged on Saturday taking the total recoveries to 39,15,271. Active cases rose to 4,825.

As many as 24,469 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 18,146 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,67,33,918.