State reports 664 new cases, 8 deaths

Karnataka on Sunday reported 664 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number to 29,77,889. Bengaluru Urban district accounted for the maximum number of cases at 196 followed by Mysuru with 101 and Dakshina Kannada with 76.

With eight deaths reported on Sunday, the toll rose to 37,819. This is apart from 29 patients dying due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 711 persons were discharged across Karnataka. With this, the total recoveries currently stands at 29,27,740.27 lakh. The State now has 12,301 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.52%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.2%.

As many as 1.26 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1.05 lakh RT-PCR tests.