State reports 634 new cases, two deaths

Karnataka on Friday saw 634 new infections taking the total number of cases to 39,59,458. With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 2.8% and the weekly TPR touched 2.7%.

Of the new cases, 610 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With two deaths, the State’s toll rose to 40,070. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 503 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 39,14,846. Active cases rose to 4,500.

As many as 22,586 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 16,000 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,67,09,449.