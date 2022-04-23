State reports 139 new cases of COVID-19, TPR at 1.37%

The State reported 139 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) touching 1.37%. The State did not report any deaths on Saturday. It had reported 100 cases and a TPR of 1% on Thursday.

In keeping with the trend, Bengaluru Urban reported most of the cases - 132 of 139 cases. While Chitradurga reported two cases, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, and Ramanagaram have reported one case each.

The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee has cautioned that if the cases are steadily rising over the next week, it could be concluded that there is a local surge in the State.

However, C.N. Manjunath, nodal officer for testing and labs in the State’s COVID-19 task force, expected a surge in cases, a fourth wave, in the next four to six weeks in the State. “The pattern of spread of the virus in the country has been uniform in all the three waves. It starts in Delhi, then spikes in Mumbai and Kerala, and next comes to the State. Given the cases are steadily increasing in Delhi, we can expect a surge in cases in the next four to six weeks,” he recently told The Hindu.