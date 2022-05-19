State reports 124 new cases, zero deaths

Karnataka on Thursday reported 124 new cases reducing the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 0.64%. The weekly TPR reduced to 0.69% and the total number of cases touched 39,50,128.

Of the new cases, 116 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,064. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 159 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 39,08,296. Active cases touched 1,726.

As many as 19,141 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 14,132 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,61,47,786.