State reports 1,003 new cases, 18 deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 1,003 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,66,194. Bengaluru Urban reported 310 cases and six deaths.

With 18 deaths, the toll rose to 37,573. This is apart from 28 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,199 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,12,633. The State now has 15,960 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.67%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.79%.

As many as 1,48,496 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,17,226 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,60,04,395.