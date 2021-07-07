State-owned transport corporations to open 200 petrol pumps

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who also holds the Transport portfolio, has said that his department will shortly open 200 petrol pumps across the State.

“Our State-owned transport corporations will open 200 petrol pumps in their depots on their own. We will take steps to deploy transport employees who are sick and suffering from different ailments to fuel stations,” Mr. Savadi said, after inaugurating a mobile toilet and breastfeeding unit in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

A NEKRTC bus that had run 12.44 lakh km was converted into a mobile toilet and breastfeeding unit in Kalaburagi. The facility has three toilets, including a western-style commode, a bathroom, a compartment for breastfeeding, a sanitary napkin vending machine, a sanitary napkin disposal machine, a hand wash basin, a drinking water facility and solar-powered electricity. The mobile unit has been developed by SELCO Solar Light Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru. at a cost of ₹9.60 lakh.

As per information provided by the NEKRTC authorities, the mobile unit will be sent to areas lacking toilet facilities for women.

“The solar-powered toilet bus is a unique concept built on the philosophy of decentralised energy generation and usage. This democratises services such as sanitation for women and help in mitigating climate change. We hope to scale up solutions like this across the country,” Deputy General Manager of SELCO India Sudipta Ghosh said in a media release.