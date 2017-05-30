State mulls over separate forest fire force

Karnataka is mulling over forming a separate forest fire force as the State has been losing hundreds of acres to fires during summer, Forest Minister B. Ramanath Rai said here on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday presented a cheque of ₹31 lakh to the family of forest guard Murigeppa Tammanagol, who died while trying to douse forest fire in Bandipur Tiger Reserve on February 18.
Compensation of ₹5 lakh each was given to CRPF personnel Dakshinamurthy and Puttappa Lamani who died after being attacked by an elephant in Bannerghatta National Park limits on May 7.
