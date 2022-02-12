State may witness coalition after 2023 Assembly polls: Deve Gowda

President of the Janata Dal (Secular) H.D. Deve Gowda said here on Saturday that Karnataka may witness a coalition Government after the 2023 Assembly elections.

Addressing presspersons before inaugurating a convention of party workers, Mr. Gowda did not made it clear whether his party will support the Congress or the BJP.

“Let us see then,” he said, indicating that the JD(S) will keep its options of aligning with either of the parties open. At the same time, Mr. Gowda said that it is too early to decide on the alignment.

On C.M. Ibrahim

Asked whether his party will welcome C. M. Ibrahim, who has threatened to quit the Congress, he said that he did know much about the developments within the Congress.

“I do not know about the aspirations of Mr. Ibrahim in case if he is willing to join the JD(S),” Mr. Gowda said.

HDK’s seat

He said that his son and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will not contest the next Assembly elections from Chamundeshwari constituency.

“Why should he?,” he asked and said that Mr. Kumaraswamy is likely to contest from any of the Assembly segments in Ramanagaram district.