State-level VTU athletics meet from Tuesday

Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDC), has planned a State-level Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Inter-Collegiate Athletics Meet – 2019 to commemorate the 550th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj. The four-day meet will begin on Tuesday.

Addressing media representatives here on Saturday, VTU Regional Director Baswaraj Gadgay said Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor, VTU, would inaugurate the event. “Capt. Bheem Singh, Olympian, Asian Gold Medallist and Arjuna Awardee, would also be present at the inaugural session as a guest of honour. Balbir Singh, president, Sri Nanak Jhira Saheb Foundation, will preside. Reshma Kaur Ji, Vice-Chairperson, Guru Nanak Group of Institutions, will also grace the occasion,” he said.

The valedictory function will be next Friday. Kalpana Gopalan, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, will be chief guest, and H.R. Mahadev, Deputy Commissioner, and T. Sridhara, Superintendent of Police, will be guests, he added.

Colonel B.S. Dhaliwal, Director of Academics at Guru Nanak Group of Institutions, said nearly 1,500 athletes from 200 engineering colleges across Karnataka were expected to participate in 44 different track and field events.

Ravindra Eklarker, principal, and chairman of the event, said arrangements were made to provide food and accommodation to all participants and officials arriving from across the State.

Rajshekhar Gaithond, Public Relations Officer, of the institution, was present.