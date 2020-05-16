State expected to open more services from tomorrow

With lockdown 3.0 scheduled to end on Sunday, the State government is all set to open more businesses and services to the public, based on the Centre’s guidelines to be spelt out on Sunday.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is hoping that the Centre will ease restrictions while prescribing some strict rules to be followed, particularly in containment zones.

Hotels, autorickshaws and cab services are expected to be opened to the public. Sources said that KSRTC is expected to run its operations to some key destinations with limited passengers from Monday.

A limited number of BMTC buses is also expected to operate to enable government employees to attend office.

Awaiting the Centre’s guidelines, both KSRTC and BMTC have made arrangements to operate services. The Centre is expected to continue lockdown curbs till the end of the month and will not allow malls, cinemas, metro rail services and colleges to resume from Monday, sources said. The Centre is expected to release new guidelines on Sunday.

The government has already opened BengaluruOne centres, KarnatakaOne centres in districts to enable citizens to pay their bills to service providers.