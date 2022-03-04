State Budget meets some aspirations of Kalyana Karnataka region

Budgetary allocation for KKRDB doubled from ₹1,500 crore to ₹3,000 crore

In the State Budget presented on Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met some of the aspirations of the people of Kalyana Karnataka region by doubling the budgetary allocation from ₹1,500 crore to ₹3,000 crore for the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB).

Of the ₹3,000 crore allocated to KKRDB, ₹1,500 crore has been reserved for education, social and economic development and the remaining ₹1,500 crore will be spent on micro projects.

One of the biggest announcements in the State Budget is the implementation of works related to Upper Krishna Project Stage-III. The project included land acquisition, rehabilitation and reconstruction at an estimated cost of ₹5,000 crore.

Although proposals have been made for the establishment of a new Agriculture College at HagariBommanahalli taluk of Vijayanagara district, a new Regional Forensic Science Laboratory with modern equipment at Ballari and a textile park in Ballari, no allocation has been made.

There is also a proposal to brand Kalaburagi Red gram (Tur dal), which was accorded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019, under the name ‘Bhima Pulse’.

To enhance export competitiveness by bridging gaps in export infrastructure, necessary infrastructure facilities with basic amenities would be created at Kalaburagi district under Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES). And the proposal to the Union Government for assistance to establish a Mega Textile Park at Kalaburagi is not a new one.

The Chief Minister said efforts would be made to create comprehensive marketing opportunities for Shahabad stone in Kalaburagi district by incorporating new design and technology.

The State Budget has also proposed to establish a Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Bidar at a cost of ₹90 crore with Central assistance.

The Chief Minister also announced that the State would construct a Greenfield Airport in Raichur at an expenditure of ₹186 crore with the financial assistance from DMF and KKRDB, by entering into a memorandum of undertaking with Airport Authority of India (AAI). There is also a proposal to set up a new laboratory in the existing University at Raichur at a cost of ₹15 crore. Mr. Bommai has also announced getting a feasibility report on establishing an airport in Koppal district.

Other proposals included the establishment of automatic driving testing tracks in nine districts including Hospet in Vijayanagara, Bhalki in Basavakalyan, and at Ballari and Yadgir districts.