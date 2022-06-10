Star Air to launch flight service from Bidar

Star Air, part of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, will launch its flight services between Bidar and Bengaluru on June 15.

The inaugural flight will be received at the Bidar Airport by Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwant Khuba.

The flight will arrive at Bidar Airport by 4 p.m. and will leave Bidar at 4.35 p.m.

Star Air is launching flight services under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, UDAN, of the Central Government.

Senior manager of Star Air Kiran said that the flight will connect Bengaluru-Bidar-Bengaluru four days a week, i.e., on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The distance between Bidar and Bengaluru is approximately 700 km and by road and rail, it takes around 12 hours. “Now, people can reach Bengaluru in just an hour by the Brazilian–manufactured Embraer ERJ145 aircraft. The flight will have a seating capacity of 50 passengers. And, offer ticket has been priced at ₹1,999,” he said.