Stall to promote Ilkal saris at KSR

A stall to promote Ilkal saris was inaugurated by Shyam Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengluru Division, at the KSR Bengaluru Railway Station on Friday.

Ilkal sari has been accorded the Geographical Indication tag. The stall is opened as a part of One Station One Product scheme launched by the Ministry of Railways to encourage local craftsmen and artisans for marketing their products more effectively, a release said.

“KSR Bengaluru was the first railway station in the State to open stall to sell the famed Channapatna toys under one station one product scheme. The duration of the stall will be for 15 days. A nominal registration fee of ₹1,000 is charged for the stall. Similarly, stalls will be inaugurated in 11 more stations by Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, for various products. One station one product project will support local artisans and also will be an ambassador of our rich culture and art,” the release added.