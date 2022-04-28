Stalker attacks 24-year-old woman with acid

Victim sustains over 30% burns

Victim sustains over 30% burns

Angered by her rejection and refusal to marry him, a man threw acid on a 24-year-old woman while she was entering her workplace in Sunkadakatte, Kamakshipalya, early Thursday morning.

According to the police, he had been stalking and harassing the victim, an executive with a gold finance firm. She sustained over 30% burns following the attack.

“Her father had dropped her to office, and she was climbing the stairs when the accused, Nagesh, followed her into the building. He splashed acid used in toilet cleaners on her face and fled,” said a police officer.

The woman started screaming in pain, prompting passers-by to rush to her aid. She was taken to a private hospital in the area where doctors administered first aid and then shifted to St. John’s Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

The victim, an M.Com graduate, lives in Hegganahalli where Nagesh was renting an apartment. “Preliminary investigations revealed that he was stalking her and had proposed to her many times in the past as well,” said a senior police officer. Unable to bear harassment, the victim informed her family who in turn complained to the owner of the house. Appalled by his behaviour, the landlord forced Nagesh to vacate the house.

On Wednesday, Nagesh confronted her at her office and created a ruckus. He threatened to make her pay for refusing to marry him. “It was then that her father decided to drop and pick up his daughter from her workplace every day. However, he managed to slip into the building the next day and attacked her,” the police officer added.

Senior police officials along with the FSL team visited the spot as part of the investigation. A special team has been formed and the police have launched a a massive manhunt for Nagesh who remains absconding.

Arvind Kasthuri, Chief of Medical Services, St. John’s Medical College Hospital, said the victim’s condition was stable. “We are managing her in the ICU as she has developed metabolic acidosis. As some of her blood parameters are deranged, she needs intensive monitoring. She suffered burns on the upper part of her neck bordering the jawline and torso,” he said.