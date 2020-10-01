Staff nurse dies due to COVID-19 in Yadgir

A staff nurse, who was serving infected patients at a primary health centre in Kouluru village in Yadgir taluk, died due to COVID-19 infection on Thursday. She was identified as Geetha Mahesh (32), native of Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar district.

Geetha was working at Kouluru PHC for around a decade. Last week, she was infected with COVID-19 and admitted to the District Hospital in Yadgir. Two days ago she was discharged and again shifted when she developed sudden breathing difficulties, sources said.

“She died due to COVID-19 and her body was sent to Basavakalyan where the family members wished to cremate it,” Indhumathi, District Health Officer of Yadgir, told The Hindu.

Expressing his sadness Minister for Health and Family Welfare B.Sriramulu tweeted about the incident and sent a condolence message to the family members. He said all compensations and benefits will soon be released to the family members.

It is said that the victim's husband, Mahesh, was also infected with the virus and discharged after treatment at the District Hospital and is now recovering.