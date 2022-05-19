SSLC topper keen to join defence

Smart work, clearing concepts did the trick, she says

Smart work, clearing concepts did the trick, she says

It is smart work coupled with emphasis on clearing concepts that helped M.G. Eaktha of Mysuru to score 625 out of 625 marks in the SSLC examination the results of which was announced on Thursday.

A student of Adarsha Vidyalaya, a Government school at Jockey Quarters on M.G.Road,she told The Hindu she will opt for PCMB combination in PUC and work for a career in engineering or join the defence services.

‘’Apart from plans for being an engineer I also have plans to join the defence services and will prepare for the competitive examination’’, said Eaktha whose father M.C.Ganapathy is an LIC agent and mother M.S.Gangamma is a homemaker.

Attributing the success to her teachers and parents apart from her hard work, Eaktha said she was expecting to score full marks as she had performed well and the results were immensely satisfying. Apart from studies Eaktha has a penchant to listen to music for relaxation besides playing shuttle though she will not take it up professionally.

The principal of the school D.M.Satish said the institution was 13 years old and this was the 8 th batch of students who appeared for the SSLC examination. ‘’This is the first time that any student from the school has scored cent per cent and we are all proud of her’’, said Mr. Satish.