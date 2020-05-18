SSLC exam in Karnataka from June 25, II PU English paper on June 18

Putting an end to the long wait of students, the State government has announced that the SSLC exam will be held from June 25 to July 4. The English exam for II PU students will be held on June 18. The SSLC exam, earlier scheduled to be held from March 27, was put off on account of the nationwide lockdown. A total of 8.48 lakh students have registered for it.

Addressing a press meet on Monday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said precautionary measures would be taken in holding the exam. Students will have to wear masks to the exam centres and will have to undergo thermal screening before entering the hall. In addition to this, sanitisers will be kept at all centres.

Students who have shifted to their hometowns during the lockdown can write the exam at the centre nearest to them. This will also be applicable to students who were staying at SC/ST and Morarji Desai hostels who have moved out.

Mr. Kumar said that in case any student is found to be ill or having fever, cough or cold, special arrangements would be made for them to write the exam in a separate classroom. He also said they would have additional exam centres to ensure that social distancing is maintained. The exam will be held at 2,879 centres across the State.

The Minister said scouts and guides, as well as NGOs, have come forward to distribute masks to students writing the SSLC examination. Every student will be given two masks.