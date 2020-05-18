Karnataka

SSLC exam in Karnataka from June 25, II PU English paper on June 18

Putting an end to the long wait of students, the State government has announced that the SSLC exam will be held from June 25 to July 4. The English exam for II PU students will be held on June 18. The SSLC exam, earlier scheduled to be held from March 27, was put off on account of the nationwide lockdown. A total of 8.48 lakh students have registered for it.

Addressing a press meet on Monday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said precautionary measures would be taken in holding the exam. Students will have to wear masks to the exam centres and will have to undergo thermal screening before entering the hall. In addition to this, sanitisers will be kept at all centres.

Students who have shifted to their hometowns during the lockdown can write the exam at the centre nearest to them. This will also be applicable to students who were staying at SC/ST and Morarji Desai hostels who have moved out.

Mr. Kumar said that in case any student is found to be ill or having fever, cough or cold, special arrangements would be made for them to write the exam in a separate classroom. He also said they would have additional exam centres to ensure that social distancing is maintained. The exam will be held at 2,879 centres across the State.

The Minister said scouts and guides, as well as NGOs, have come forward to distribute masks to students writing the SSLC examination. Every student will be given two masks.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:37:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/sslc-exam-in-karnataka-from-june-25-ii-pu-english-paper-on-june-18/article31618185.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY