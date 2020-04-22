SSLC exam after revision classes: Minister

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S.Suresh Kumar has said that the government will conduct the SSLC examination only after conducting revision classes.

Before interacting with the students of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, he told reporters on Wednesday that the government would conduct the SSLC examination and the students should not be confused by the rumours stating that all the SSLC students will be passed without examination.

He said that for the past two days he has been speaking to the SSLC students over the phone and they have insisted on the exam being conducted as they have all worked hard. They said that they should not be made fun of throughout their lives for passing SSLC without writing the examination and called as “Corona students” and “Corona SSLC.”

He said the government will be in a position to decide on when to start the revision classes to all 8.5 lakh Class 10 students only on May 3. Right now he cannot say anything on whether the lockdown will be continued. The government will give students a lot of time to prepare for the SSLC examination. Dooradarshan Chandana channel will start telecasting revision classes for Class 10 students in the next three days. The government will decide on when to start the next academic year only after May 3.

No hike in admission fees

Mr. Suresh Kumar has also told the educational institutions not to hike the admission fees for the next academic year as all the people are in deep financial crisis due to the lockdown.

He said that a few States have already passed an order stating that the educational institutions should not increase the admission fees for this academic year; the Karnataka government is yet to decide on passing such an order.

Ordinance

He said that the government will bring an ordinance to punish those who attack doctors, health workers, ASHA activists, police and other employees concerned who are working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Interactive session

After he came to know that 1,330 students of north Karnataka districts were staying in the Siddaganga Mutt as they were unable to go back to their places for summer holidays due to the lockdown, Mr. Suresh Kumar decided to hold an interactive session with the students to boost their self-confidence as they were away from their parents.

Seer of Siddaganga Mutt Siddalinga Swami, and principal secretary of Primary and Secondary Education department B. Umashankar were among those present.