Srirangapatna now an EMS station

As a part of the implementation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, Indian Railways is targeting obtaining 720 major stations and 6,000 others the environment management system ISO 14001-2015 certification.

In order to comply with NGT directives, it has taken various measures like segregation and disposal of waste, disposal of plastic waste, proper disposal of waste water from stations and ensuring proper cleanliness at stations.

The Mysuru division of South Western Railway identified 12 stations for implementation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines and Environment Management System (EMS) certification. EMS certification of 11 stations in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Nanjangud Town, Davangere, Shivamogga town, Arsikere, Birur, Harihar, Subramanya Road and Sagar Jambagaru was completed earlier this year and EMS certification was received for Srirangapatna Station on Monday, a release stated.