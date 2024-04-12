Sriramulu’s total assets are worth ₹45.88 crore

April 12, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The former Minister and BJP candidate in Ballari B. Sriramulu has total assets worth ₹45.88 crore, which includes movable assets of ₹6.22 crore. And, he has liabilities of ₹6.69 crore.

In his affidavit that he submitted along with his nomination papers to the Returning Officer of Ballari Lok Sabha Constituency on Friday, Mr. Sriramulu has said that his wife owns movable assets worth ₹2.28 crore and immovable assets worth ₹20.29 crore.

His son, Dhanush, owns movable assets worth ₹1.59 crore and immovable assets worth ₹50 lakh. His daughter, Ankita, owns movable assets of ₹31.96 lakh.

Mr. Sriramulu’s movable assets include ₹5.50 lakh in cash, ₹1.45 crore deposits in bank accounts, a BMW car, a Ashok Leyland bus, a Toyota Innova car, 4,257 grams of gold and 9,500 grams of silver.

His immovable assets include his agricultural land worth ₹6 lakh, non-agricultural land worth ₹23.94 crore, commercial buildings worth ₹2.5 crore and residential buildings worth ₹13.15 crore.

His wife’s movable assets include ₹2.5 lakh in cash, ₹75 lakh loans given to others and 2,330 gms gold jewellery. Her immovable assets include agricultural land in Hampi worth ₹5 lakh and non-agricultural land in Ballari worth ₹20.24 crore.

Tukaram’s assets

Congress candidate in Ballari Lok Sabha constituency E. Tukaram, who too filed his nomination papers along with his affidavit on Friday, has declared his assets and liabilities. His total assets are worth ₹2.01 crore. His wife, E. Annapurna, owns assets worth ₹1 crore. He and his wife have liabilities of ₹30 lakh and ₹93 lakh, respectively.