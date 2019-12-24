Sriramulu blames Congressfor violence in Mangaluru

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Raichur district in-charge B. Sriramulu has blamed the Congress for indulging in stone-throwing during a protest held against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Mangaluru, Talking to presspersons here on Tuesday, he said that it is seen in CCTV footages that the miscreants were from the Congress who threw stones and created mob violence there. Therefore, the Congress has to explain to the people who was responsible for the police firing, he said.

Mr. Sriramulu said that the Congress, which is frustrated with the BJP capturing power in the State, was trying to blame the BJP-led State government, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the violence and police firing. Now, footages from CCTV have established the hand of the Congress behind the stone-throwing incident, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done good for the people by bringing in CAA giving citizenship to minority Hindus coming to India from three Islamic countries. “It is the BJP which is correcting the errors committed by the Congress governments all these years. If Nehru (Jawaharlal) had passed such a law, it would not have been necessary for the BJP government make the correction (giving citizenship to minority Hindus from the three Islamic countries),” he said.

Challenging the Opposition to an open debate on CAA, Mr. Sriramulu said that Muslims will face no harm from the Act as it is meant to ensure the welfare of minority Hindus and other such communities as identified who seek refuge from religious persecution in the three Islamic countries.

The Health Minister asserted that MLAs from all parties, including the BJP, and those from the Valmiki community are ready to follow the instructions of the seer of the Valmiki Community in getting 7.5 % reservation as the matter is before a committee headed by a retired High Court judge. They will meet the Chief Minister after the committee submits a report for increasing reservation.