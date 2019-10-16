S.R. Mahesh will take back resignation: Gowda

Hours after former Minister S.R. Mahesh on Wednesday revealed that he had submitted his resignation to membership of the Legislative Assembly nearly a month ago, Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda said the party’s legislator will take it back on Thursday.

“He and A.H. Vishwanath (former JD(S) State president) had levelled allegations at each other. Mr. Mahesh was hurt and so he had submitted his resignation to Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri,” Mr. Gowda told presspersons here. He said: “After convincing him to take back his resignation, he has agreed. The Speaker is busy with some other work, and once he returns on Thursday Mr. Mahesh will take back his resignation.”

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Mahesh said he submitted his resignation last month. He said he was “unable to tolerate the burden of obscene personal allegations levelled against him by Mr. Vishwanath.”

Mr. Mahesh, JD(S) MLA for K.R. Nagar in Mysuru district, has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Mr. Vishwanath ever since the latter quit the Assembly in July this year, leading to collapse of the coalition government. He said he had also levelled charges against Mr. Vishwanath, but they were political in nature.