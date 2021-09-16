S.R. Mahesh seeks probe against IAS officer in ‘bag purchase scam’

‘Using media to level allegations against MLA cannot be allowed’

K.R. Nagar Janata Dal (S) MLA S.R. Mahesh on Thursday alleged that an IAS officer, who served as the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru district, was involved in a ₹6.5-crore scam in the purchase of cotton bags and urged the State government to order a probe.

Mr. Mahesh intervened in the Legislative Assembly during a debate on price rise of fuel and essential commodities and said the IAS officer “looted money” and made assets of ₹500 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Investigating agencies such as the CID and the Lokayukta conduct raids on officials of the State government but no raids were conducted on residences of IAS and IPS officers with regard to misappropriation of funds, he alleged.

Without mentioning the name of the IAS officer, Mr. Mahesh said the government had not initiated any action against the former Mysuru Deputy Commissioner.

Recently, in Mysuru, Mr. Mahesh accused IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri of siphoning off money in the purchase of lakhs of cotton bags. He alleged that each bag worth of ₹4 was purchased at ₹65.

Why rush to Mysuru?

JD(S) floor leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said under the government service rules, officials had no privileges to go to the media and level charges against the MLA. Instead of summoning two IAS officers to Bengaluru during their recent public spat on postings, the Chief Secretary had rushed to Mysuru to settle differences. The Chief Secretary must instruct IAS officers to follow their service rules, Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok said it was wrong on the part of the IAS officer to go to the media and air comments against the MLA. Action would be initiated against IAS officers through the Chief Secretary if they use the media to level charges against each other or elected representatives, he said.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said he too had informed the Chief Secretary to issue directions to IAS officers to refrain from going to the media.