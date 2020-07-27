Speculation rife about behind-the-scenes developments

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi’s sudden trip to Delhi and a Union Minister from the State believed to be lobbying with party MLAs for their support, in case of a leadership change in the State, seem to have set the cat among the pigeons on Sunday in political circles.

It is speculated that this spurred Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to hurriedly draw up the list of 24 MLAs to be appointed to boards and corporations, as a fire-fighting exercise. Senior party leadership was reportedly kept in the dark on these appointments and the order came as a surprise to both the party and the MLAs appointed. Mr. Savadi met Governor Vajubhai Vala on Saturday, termed a “courtesy call”, and flew alone to Delhi on Sunday night. While he met Union Environment Minister Prakash Javdekar on Monday for “official purposes”, speculation was rife that it may be part of deliberations on leadership change in the State.

Meanwhile, a Union Minister from the State has been camping in the city and allegedly lobbying hard with party MLAs, multiple sources in the party claimed. “The Minister has been trying to drum up support for either himself or for a former Chief Minister to replace the incumbent,” a senior functionary said.