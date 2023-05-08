HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special school stands out in SSLC results

Govt. school for deaf gets cent percent results

May 08, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Students of the Government School for the Deaf in Belagavi have achieved 100% results in the SSLC examination.

Of the 21 students who had appeared for the examinations, 12 students got A grade and nine others got B plus grade. Among the toppers are Arpita Dharagonda Kumbar with 83.5%, Sangeeta Dharennanavar with 81.6% and Poornima Anand Sunakumpi with 80% marks.

Deputy Director of Women and Child Welfare S. Basavaraj has congratulated School Superintendent Mandakini Wandkar and other teachers.

Students of Karnatak Law Society high school have done well in SSLC examinations. Gouravi Nayak stood first in the district and third in the State with 623 out of 625 marks. Nischal Sakhdev got 603 marks, said a release.

Related Topics

Karnataka / test/examination / students / disabled

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.