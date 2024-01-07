GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special pujas at all Muzrai temples in State during Ram idol consecration on January 22

An order issued by the Muzrai temples on Saturday directed all the temples to conduct special pujas coinciding with the timing of the consecration

January 07, 2024 04:34 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Representational file image

Representational file image | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Amidst the war of words between the opposition BJP and ruling Congress over the arrest of Kar Sevak in a 30-year-old case ahead of the inauguration of Ram temple at Ayodhya later this month, the Congress government has directed for special pujas to be held in all Muzrai administered temples in Karnataka to mark the event in January 22.

An order issued by the Muzrai temples on Saturday directed all the temples to conduct special pujas coinciding with the timing of the consecration of Ram idol at Ayodhya. It said that the pujas are being conducted for the welfare of the people of Karnataka and India.

In Karnataka, there are over 33,000 temples in three categories, including over 200 A category temples, that are administered by the Muzrai and Endowment department. More than 30,000 temples are in C category.

The order comes close on the heels of BJP making accusations against Congress that the arrests were being made to instill fear among the devotees ahead of the consecration of the Ram idol. Over the last week, both ruling and opposition parties have traded barbs over the issue.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.