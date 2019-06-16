Special IMA counter receives 70 complaints

The special counter set up by Department of Police at Cyber, Economics and Narcotics (CEN) crime police station on Kote Road here has received as many as 70 complaints against I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Group of Companies on Friday and Saturday.
The counter, established to facilitate victims from the district who have invested money in the scam-ridden firm to lodge their complaint, became functional on Friday. The total money invested by the 70 complainants in the firm is around ₹2.91 crore.
Along with the complaints, the victims have also furnished photocopies of documents related to their financial transactions with the firm. A major chunk of the victims are from Shivamogga and Bhadravati taluks. The department has deputed five personnel at the counter.
