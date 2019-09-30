Special illumination: CESC warns public

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has warned the public against touching lights and wires that have been put up as part of the special illumination for the Dasara festivities.

With people gathering to take a look at the lighting, it has been found that they were getting close to the lights and the hanging wires, and touching them while taking pictures.

“This is unsafe and there are possibilities of electrical mishaps,” the CESC warned on Monday.

As a safety measure, the CESC has deployed personnel at major locations to warn the public against it.

The personnel were also seen going around the streets in vehicles and announcing on public address systems on the safety steps to be complied with.

Despite this, the people were seen restoring to insecure ways, touching lights and such incidents had been noticed at several places in the city since Sunday, a release from the CESC said.

The issue has also been brought to the notice of Police Commissioner, who has been requested to deploy their men too and prevent the people from resorting to such ways. CESC has also come across some people tearing down the design of the lighting.