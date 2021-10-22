Special COVID-19 vaccination drive in Dharwad till October 29

The Dharwad district administration will hold a special vaccination drive from October 22 to 29 and will reward lucky people with prizes, including cash prizes, gift items and food kits.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil made an announcement about the special drive and prizes during a meeting of the Health Task Force, which he chaired in Dharwad on Wednesday. He said that those who receive vaccine shots between October 22 and 29 would stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

Mr. Patil said that some people had refrained from getting vaccine shots out of fear caused by misconceptions and misinformation. “Such people have not only abstained from getting vaccinated but also prevented their family members from doing so,” he said.

To encourage people to get vaccinated, some donors have come forward to sponsor prizes and gifts to the lucky people who get vaccinated.

Swarna Group managing director V.S.V. Prasad has donated ₹1 lakh, which will be distributed among 100 lucky winners. Similarly, Gujarath Samaj and Chinmay Seva trust has donated 200 pressure cookers, while Jitendra Majethia Foundation has donated 100 food kits.