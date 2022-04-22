Special cover and stamp of Dr. Ramaiah released

India Post on Friday released a special cover and stamp of educationist, philanthropist and industrialist Dr. M.S. Ramaiah. The special cover will be available for sale at Philatelic Bureaus of Bengaluru GPO, Mangaluru HO, Mysuru HO and Belagavi HO, and also at e-Post Office, stated a press release.

The late Dr. Ramaiah’s son M.R Seetharam, vice-chairman of Gokula Education Foundation, said “I thank the postal department for this special honour. He is always an inspiration to our family and many others.” Dr. M.R. Jayaram, Chairman of Gokula Education Foundation and Mr. L.K. Dash, Post Master General BG-HQ Region, were present on the occasion.