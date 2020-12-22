Special allowance for specialist govt doctors revised

The State Government has revised the special allowance for specialist doctors including dentists and medical officers with effect from September 1, 2020.

The special allowance was last revised in 2015. A Government Order to this effect has been issued on Monday.

While the special allowance for MBBS/BDS graduates with 0-6 years experience has been increased from ₹21,000 to ₹30,500, allowance for those with PG degree/Diploma has been raised from ₹42,600 to ₹55,500. Allowance of super specialty doctors has been increased from ₹50,800 to ₹64,500.

Details of increased special allowance for those with 6-13 years of experience are as follows:

MBBS/BDS – ₹22,000 to ₹37,500

PG/Diploma grads – ₹43,700 to ₹64,500

Super Specialty doctors – ₹52,100 to ₹73,500

Details of increased special allowance for those with 13-20 years of experience are as follows:

MBBS/BDS – ₹23,000 to ₹44,500

PG/Diploma grads – ₹44,800 to ₹73,500

Super Specialty doctors – ₹58,400 to ₹83,500

Details of increased special allowance for those with more than 25 years of experience are as follows:

MBBS/BDS – ₹23,000 to ₹60,500

PG/Diploma grads – ₹44,800 to ₹93,500

Super Specialty doctors – ₹58,400 to ₹1,03,500

The Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association had submitted a memorandum to revise special allowance as per CGHS model. Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar held a meeting with department officials to discuss the demands of the doctors and agreed take up their demand with finance department.

In a tweet Mr Sudhakar said, “In recognition of the service of doctors during pandemic and to encourage young doctors to take up rural service in the future, the special allowances of specialist doctors, general duty doctors and dental doctors serving under Health and Family Welfare department have been revised effective from 1st September 2020.”